Stolen Nazi Port Found in Norway Remains A Mystery

Norwegian police have completed the investigation of the stolen port from the German concentration camp at Dachau, which was found in Bergen last year.
- We do not know the port’s history. We have no information on how it ended up here, said police inspector Paal Duley to Bergens Avisen .

The port has the inscription "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free). The original gate from the entrance to the Dachau camp disappeared after the second world war and was replaced with a reconstruction in 1965.

This new port had been stolen from the camp two years ago and found in Bergen in December.

Police got an anonymous tip about the port and then seized the gate in December. Since then, the Western Norway Police District was investigating the gate, whereas theft is being investigated in Germany.

The investigation in Norway has been completed now without much clues. Police have contacted the Ministry of Culture to clarify how the port can be returned to Germany.

Dachau camp just outside of the southern German metropolis Munich was one of the first concentration camps in Germany. At least 41,000 Jews were killed in the camp during the second world-war.

