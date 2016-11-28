28.11.2016 - Oslo
Oslo Catholic Church is Charged with Membership Fraud
Oslo Catholic Diocese has to pay 1 million NOK (120.000 USD) in fines for fraud in membership system.
Photo: Antti T. Nissinen
Keep Updated with the Latest News and Feeds, Follow Us on Facebook
Latest News
Advertisement
The church has to pay the fine because employees of the diocese used the telephone directory to find people with Catholic-sounding names. Then they obtained their personal identification numbers illegally and recorded them as members of the church for receiving state aid.
- The church received state aid for people who were not really members, says chief public prosecutor Kristian Jarland to NRK.
Meanwhile, accusations against Bishop Bernt Eidsvig were dismissed as there was no evidence that he had direct involvement with the fraud.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Comments made on this article:
|
Tue
29
Nov 2016
|
|
12 - 18
23°
18 - 00
25°
Most Popular
Advertisement
Commentaries
Vedat Sevincer
Murray Hunter
Multiculturalism is d(r)ead in Europe – MENA oil and the (hidden) political price Europe pays for it
Anis H. Bajrektarevic
Tora Aasland
Kari Bu
Advertisement