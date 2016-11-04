- Oslo
Parliament Report Favors Closing of Duty Free Shops in Norway

Public health will be improved if the duty free trade is closed, according to a new parleiment report.
That is the conclusion of the 13-page tax-assessment report which Parliament requested last year, according to Vårt Land.

The report lists pros and cons of duty-free sales at airports and ferries.

According to the report, the duty-free stores cause buying and consuming more alcohol. Increased alcohol consumption leads to more deaths, more violent crime and increased absenteeism.

The disadvantages of closing down duty-frees include that Norwegians will get worse flight offers and higher ticket prices. And if the Vinmonopolet acquires duty-free sales, another state company, Avinor will lose billion of kroner revenue.

The government is not interested in changing the tax-free scheme and has no plan to close down duty-free stores for now. 

Comments made on this article:

