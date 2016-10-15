- Oslo
Panorama The Nordic Page

7 Year Old Sol Met Norway Prime Minister for Syrian Children

Sol Kopperud (7) met Prime Minister Erna Solberg yesterday to deliver her gift for Syrian children: A colorful pearly dragon, a necklace and 50 NOK.
7 Year Old Sol Met Norway Prime Minister for Syrian Children
Photo: Screenshot from Moss-Avis

Seven-year-old Sol Kopperud wrote a letter to Erna Solberg and asked if she could give money to Syrian refugees. Yesterday she was invited the Prime Minister’s home, writes Moss-Avis.

In the letter she wrote: "To Erna Solberg. Could you be so kind and give money to refugees in Syria? Greeting Sol, seven years."

In the envelope she also put a colorful pearly dragon, a bracelet, and 50 NOK she saved. 

The envelope was captured by the Red Cross, who then contacted the Prime Minister’s Office. 

Afterward, Erna Solberg invited Sol to her hosue yesterday. 

- I think it’s so unfair that the kids have it so bad, while we have so good here. It would be boring if I could not go to school, she told when she met Solberg at the Prime Minister residence on Friday night, according to NRK.

Representatives of the Red Cross also attended to the meeting. The money from this year’s telethon goes to humanitarian work in Syria. This year’s telethon is Sunday, 23 October.

- I hope they can spend their money on food, clothing, housing and perhaps a table. I would certainly spend the money on something I needed. Not toys. It’s not something we need, says she to Moss-Avis.

 

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Sat

15

Oct 2016
12 - 18
Partly cloudy23°
18 - 00
Partly cloudy25°
papers
Headlines in Todays Papers

Headlines in Todays Papers

most
Most Popular
Advertisement
commentary
Commentaries
Advertisement