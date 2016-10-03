- Oslo
Norway Benefits from Climate Change

Scientist believe climate change can provide Norwegian agriculture major advantages.
Photo: Tim & Selena Middleton

While climate change with higher temperatures generally have a negative impact on food production for the rest of the globe, Norwegian agriculture sector enjoys a very rich grain harvest and good forecasts of fruit and vegetable, writes Aftenposten

With the recent climate change trend, spring comes earlier and summer and autumn last longer in Norway. This change has positive impact on Norway’s agriculture.

Norway is among the few countries having the positive effect of climate change.

Early spring and especially the warm autumn are among the reasons for this year’s good harvests in 2016.

 

