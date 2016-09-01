- Oslo
Panorama

King Harald V of Norway Talks About Love, Religion and Acceptance

King Harald V of Norway gave a speech to his guests at his garden party today.

In 2015 thousands of refugees came to Norway, followed by a huge debate on migration politics. The King’s message is that we have to take care of each other.

 

 

NRK


