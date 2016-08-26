Norwegian "Sugar Man" Arrested in Sweden

According to NRK’s report, police called the case "sukkersaken (sugar case)" because the accused 30 year old Norwegian has initiated relationships with women on dating website Sukker.no, and deceived them.

The man convinced women to lend him money, and a total of seven people have issued a complaint about the 30 year old so far. One of the cases took place in Oslo, while the other six took place elsewhere in southern Norway.

Altogether the cases led to a five million NOK swindle for the period between June 2014 and the end of 2015.

Police expect more women can come up as the man now is arrested. The man is also convicted of similar fraud earlier.

- The man was international wanted and arrested in Sundsvall in Sweden yesterday, said police attorney Gunstein Bjørgum to NRK.

He said police cooperation and investigation led to his whereabout and they contacted Swedish police immediately.

In the initial questioning by police the 30-year-old admitted partial guilt. The indictment includes threats and intimidating behavior towards at least one of the victims.