Police in Norway Sharpens Alertness after the Terrorist Attack in Nice

In Oslo several people came with flowers, and lit candles in memory of the victims of Nice in fron of the French Embassy in Oslo.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Police patrol near the parliament, bus terminal and Oslo central station.

According to NRK, France’s ambassador in Norway Jean-François Dobell contacted authorities to reinforce security around the embassy, the ambassador’s residence, French school and other places.

Police department reported on their websites that they are following the situation in France. Currently they did not take a decision on a new, general arming of the Norwegian police.