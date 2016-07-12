- Oslo
Stalking Becomes a Serious Crime in Norway

The new "stalking" act has been active for about a week.
Stalking has its own additional clause in the Criminal Code. It has come into force on 1 July this year.

You do not need to kill someone before you get a response. With the new law, stalking partners will have earlier responses, writes NRK

A Norwegian study from 2013 shows that every eight women experience some form of stalking in their lifetime.

There are different ways to stalk someone. Everything from following someone, hiding in the neighborhood, or ringing the doorbell at midnight, is classified as stalking in the new law and suuh behaviors can be punished with imprisoment up to four years.

Comments made on this article:

