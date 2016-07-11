British Woman Sentenced to Imprisonment for Throwing Cake to Norway Equality Minister

During Oslo Pride Parade this year, a 22-year-old British woman threw a shaving cream pie to the face of Equality Minister Solveig Horne, while Horne went along with several other politicians. The case was taken to the court. The 22-year-old denied guilt, but could not prove it in the Oslo District Court, writes NRK. Now the 22 year old British woman has been sentenced to 45 days in prison.

The Court emphasizes that the convict was aware that she attacked Horne, because she is the minister.

The verdict also stated that the woman ran out from the pavement and past a number of others in the parade to reach to Horne. A witness testified that it was clear that the woman was pleased with what she did.

The court believed the woman was aware that the attack would have a consequence.

On the other hand, the woman’s defender thinks the punishment is too strict.

- I’m not surprised that she was convicted, but I can not see any justification in the judgment that the punishment should be so severe. Now I will discuss with my client about whether to appeal the ruling or not, said she to NRK.