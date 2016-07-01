01.07.2016 - Oslo
US Citizen Living in Norway Arrested for Death Threats against Stephen Hawking
An American woman who reportedly lives in Norway has been arrested for death threatens against Stephen Hawking, writes the newspaper La Opinion.
Photo : Doug Wheller | Professor Stephen Hawking
The 41 years old woman allegedly sent a number of messages to the world famous physicist Stephen Hawking via email and on Twitter which said: ‘I’m going to kill you’ and ‘I’m next to you and can kill you’ during the first day of STARMUS Science and Culture Festival on Monday.
She has reportedly harassed and threatened Hawking for years and traveled to Starmus Festival in Tenerife to be near the famous scientist.
Police arrested the woman in the southern resort of Arona where the festival is held.
The Mirror wrote that Stephen Hawking’s sons discovered over 100 threats sent by the woman.
Comments made on this article:
