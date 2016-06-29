Norway Approves Extra Fees for Diesel Cars
The government gives green light to the proposal for low emission zones where air quality is worst, writes VG.
- I can confirm that the government soon will approve the proposal that cities that are plagued with air pollution can introduce low emission zones. We have set a deadline for August 22, so that municipalities can consider the possibility of introducing the scheme already from the coming winter, says Climate and Environment Minister Vidar Helgesen to VG.
In practice, the municiplaities will be able to introduce restricted zones for polluting diesel cars. Also the municipalities will be able to impose fees on polluting vehicles for driving in low emission zones.
Some newer diesel vehicles meeting Euro 6 regulations and rechargeable hybrid cars with electric range of at least 40 kilometers will be exempted.
