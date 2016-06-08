- Oslo
Panorama The Nordic Page

Forest Fire in Oslo Goes Out of Control

A forested area in Romsås, Oslo is on fire. A school in the region was evacuated.
The fire is in the north side of Romsøs district in Oslo. Photo : Chell Hill

- The fire is still out of control. There are 6 fire fighter teams and we wait for a fire helicopter , says fire inspector Sigurd Folgerø Dalen to VG. 

Operation leader at Oslo Police Department wrote that they have evacuated a school in the region because of the threat by the smoke.

The police is not planning new evacuations but warns people to keep their doors and windows closed.

