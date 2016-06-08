08.06.2016 - Oslo
Forest Fire in Oslo Goes Out of Control
A forested area in Romsås, Oslo is on fire. A school in the region was evacuated.
The fire is in the north side of Romsøs district in Oslo. Photo : Chell Hill
- The fire is still out of control. There are 6 fire fighter teams and we wait for a fire helicopter , says fire inspector Sigurd Folgerø Dalen to VG.
Operation leader at Oslo Police Department wrote that they have evacuated a school in the region because of the threat by the smoke.
The police is not planning new evacuations but warns people to keep their doors and windows closed.
På grunn av mye røyk og vind i området, bes det om at beboere i Romsås/Ammerud/Grorud holder vinduene sine lukket— Politiet i Oslo OPS (@oslopolitiops) June 8, 2016
