5th Year of 22 July in Norway with Pictures

A collection of touching pictures from Norway after 22 July 2011 Massacre.
5th Year of 22 July in Norway with Pictures
A woman looks toward the Utøya Island, where tens of young people were brutally killed by right-wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik three years ago today. Photo : Henrik Lied, NRK

Photo: Oskar Seljeskog | A sea of flowers and teddybears outside Oslo cathedral commemorating the victims of the massacre in Oslo and on Utøya.

 

Photo: Jon Kallas | Memorial for the murdered children, Oslo. Memorial at the Oslo Cathedral for the murders at the AUF camp on 22 July, 2011.

 

Shattered windows of the government building in Oslo after the first attack in the government quarter. Photo: Henrik Lied, NRK  

 

Photo: Henrik Lied, NRK | Bed of flowers to honor those injured & killed in the terror 22. July 2011

 

Photo: Henrik Lied, NRK | Bed of flowers near Utøya Island, where 66 teenagers wore shot to deathby Anders Behring Breivik

 

People of all background, religions and nationalities lay down flowers and candles out of Oslo Cathedtral in the memory of the 22 July victims. | Photo: Henrik Lied, NRK

 

Rose became the symbol of solidarity among the Norwegians after the tragedy. Photo: Henrik Lied, NRK

 

A heart made of flowers in front of norwegian Parliement (Stortinget) | Photo: Henrik Lied, NRK

 

A sculpture in Oslo is holding a bunch of flowers during the commemoration ceremony. Photo: Kjersti Magnussen

 

Photo: Roy Nilsen | Bed of flowers to honor those injured & killed in the terror 22. July 2011

 

Flowers, candles and toys laid by people of all ages in the memory of the victims | Photo: Ausfi 

 

The benches of Stortinget is covered by flowers as in many other public areas in Norwegian cities | Photo: Stortinget Stortinget

 Photo: Roy Nilsen | Tiger outside Oslo sentralstation. To honor those injured & killed in the terror 22. July 2011

 

Everyone expresses their sorrow in their own way, reflecting the spirit of the solidarity in diversity after 22 July attacksPhoto: Henrik Lied, NRK

