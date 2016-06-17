Advice on Choosing Your Dentist in Norway

The Norwegian Consumer Council suggests that patients should not just sit in the chair of the first dentist they can find. So thoroughly going over your options is a good strategy. Here are several tips for an economic dental treatment plan in Norway.



1. Be flexible and don’t be afraid to change your dentist. You should ask friends and colleagues about their experiences with various dentists.



2. Try two to three dentists before you decide.



3. Do not be fooled by low prices during your research. Many dentists charge more after treatment.



4. For major treatments, it can be very cost-effective to obtain multiple offers.



5. Be critical of your own dentist. Ask questions about the proposed treatments.