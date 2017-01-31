Norway’s Most Promising Unsigned Musicians

On NRK P3 Urørt’s website, one can listen to new Norwegian music for free. Unestablished and unsigned artist can promote their music on the website if they get chosen by the editorial staff.

Urørt also has an annual song contest. It starts with 30 artists or bands and ends with one. So far the contestants have been narrowed down to four. Amongst them are various genres, ranging from pop, punk rock, indie and hip hop. You can listen to the 4 chosen songs and vote for your favorite with one click.

The finale will take place at by:Larm music festival in Oslo in March. The four finalists will perform and a winner will be chosen.

The most notable previous finalist is Lars Vaular, a hip hop artist from Bergen who later went on to win multiple Spellemannpriser, or Norwegian Grammy Awards.

The song that sticks out the most this year is Pom Poko’s “It’s A Trap.” The catchy melody takes you through multiple genres, and will stay stuck in your head after one listen. The Norwegian quartet has a background in jazz but certainly doesn’t limit themselves to that.