Norwegian reports record high passenger figures and high load factors in July

Norwegian reported a new passenger record in July as it carried almost 3.8 million passengers in a single month.

The total number of passengers increased by 13 percent compared to the same month previous year. The load factor was 93 percent.

Norwegian carried 3,796,283 passengers in July, an increase of 13 percent compared to the same month last year. The total traffic growth (RPK) increased by 33 percent this month, driven by a 35 percent capacity growth (ASK). The load factor was a solid 93 percent network wide.

“We are very pleased that an increasing number of passengers in Europe, USA, South America, The Middle East and Asia choose Norwegian for their travels. It is also satisfactory that even with a strong capacity growth our load factor is high. Our capacity growth is still high, but it is not increasing as rapidly as in previous months, which is in line with our strategy. We have been through a long period of strong growth and going forward we will reap what we have sown for the benefit of our customers, staff and shareholders,” said CEO Bjørn Kjos of Norwegian.

Norwegian operated 99.2 percent of the scheduled flights in July, whereof 67.9 percent departed on time. The on-time performance this month was heavily influenced by widespread air traffic control strikes in Europe.

In July, Norwegian was named World’s Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline for the fourth consecutive year and Europe’s Best Low-Cost Airline for the sixth consecutive year by renowned SkyTrax.