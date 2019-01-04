Half of Sold Cars in Norway in 2018 Were Electric

Half of all passenger cars sold in Norway in 2018 were either electric or hybrids — a world record, according to the Norwegian Road Federation.

Even though Norway is one of the world’s biggest oil producer and owes its richness to importing oil, the country sets an exemplary world record in shifting to sustainable energy solutions. The country ambitiously plans to end sales of all gasoline-powered cars by 2025.

The latest data from the Norwegian Road Federation shows that this is not just an ambitious goal. Half of all passenger cars sold in Norway last year were either all-electric or plug-in hybrids. The top-selling car in Norway in 2018 was the electric Nissan Leaf.

In 2013, only 6% of the cars sold in the country were all-electric or plug-in hybrids. By 2017, Norway has become the top-ranked country for electric-car sales with almost 40%.

One of the reasons why electric cars are getting popular in Norway is the special state incentives to promote use of more environmental friendly energy and transportation means. The country provides benefits for electric car buyers such as zero import and sales tax, no vehicle-registration fees, free access to toll roads, and free parking in some city areas.

But recently right wing-conservative coalition government of Norway started to talk to take back some of these advantages by introducing small toll fees and taxes.