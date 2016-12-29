- Oslo
Norway to Strict Unemployment Benefits for Young People

Young unemployeds under 30 will lose social assistance, if they do not commit to practical tasks given by municipalities.
The Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) is the current Norwegian public welfare agency, which consists of the state Labour and Welfare Service as well as municipal welfare agencies. / Photo: Ssu/Wikimedia Commons

New rules will be in place from 1st of January. If the social assistance beneficiaries do not show up for municipal working activities,  they will gradually lose their social assistance.

The government has decided that all municipalities should establish requirements for young people under 30 years to be able to get unemployment benefits.

According to NRK’s report, the municipalities which applied the rule in the period of 2012-2014 had a clear positive result in decreasing unemployment benefit rates among youths.

Young people seeking social assistance has declined by over 50 percent in Fredrikstad after requirements were streghtened.

The municipalities will be able to assign different tasks to the beneficaries from maintanance of public buildings to smaller tasks.

 

