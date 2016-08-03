- Oslo
A major drop in salmon export price

Export price of fresh salmon drops to NOK 59.41 per kilo.
Photo : ROBERT PATERSON PHOTOGRAPHY LTD

In the period from 25 July – 31 July the export price of fresh salmon came to NOK 59.41 per kilo. This is a considerable fall of 8.8 per cent compared to the previous seven-day period.

The export quantity of fresh salmon was 14 947 tonnes in the period 25 July – 31 July. This is 9.7 per cent more than in the previous week, 18 July – 24 July.

Norway exported 317 tonnes of frozen salmon at NOK 70.08 per kilo in the period 25 July – 31 July.

TAGS: Salmon, Export
Comments made on this article:

