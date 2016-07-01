Northern Norway Lacks Manpower: Need for Engineers and Skilled Workers

- Oslo
While unemployment crisis rages in southwestern Norway, businesses in Northern Norway struggle to recruit people.
Talking to VG, CEO of Bjorn Bygg AS, Arild Østgår says many believe that if one moves to north, they do not have any cultural activity. But it is not true, says he.

His firm is currently building the new medical and health sciences building at the University of Tromso. Østgår estimates that they are able employ 50 people.

- People from Southern Norway are not mobile. They sit at home and expect job, says he.

Both the tourism industry and the construction industry in Troms and Nordland lack qualified workers, shows the NAV business survey from May 2016. 14 per cent of the companies in Troms report serious recruitment problems. 

Østgår thinks businesses in the north must take responsibility and be better at promoting themselves on social media. 

A worker at the company complains about the attitudes of the people towards the jobs in north.

- It amazes me that people are not willing to move. I do not understand how sitting at home can be more satisfying than being in a good job, says she.

 

