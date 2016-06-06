Aker Solutions Wins Order for Umbilicals at Egypt’s Zohr Offshore Gas Field

The agreement with Petrobel in Egypt is worth more than NOK 1 billion and will be booked in the second quarter. It stipulates the delivery of 180 kilometers of steel tube umbilicals that will connect the Zohr subsea development to an offshore control platform. Petrobel, a joint venture between The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and Eni, is responsible for the development and operations at Zohr.

"Aker Solutions is building on its previous experience offshore Egypt to now deliver its largest-ever umbilicals project," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. "We are very pleased to support Petrobel and Egypt on this important development."

The work will be led by Aker Solutions’ subsea division in Oslo and manufacturing will start immediately at the umbilicals plant in Moss, Norway.

The company has invested substantially in the Moss facility over the past years. The plant has more than 20 years of experience in making the most advanced and complex umbilical systems, which are used to transport data, power and liquids between oil and gas installations on the seafloor and facilities onshore or on platforms.

The umbilicals system will be delivered by mid-April 2017.