- Oslo
Economy The Nordic Page

Aker Solutions Wins Order for Umbilicals at Egypt’s Zohr Offshore Gas Field

Norwegian oil services company, Aker Solutions won a contract to deliver its longest-ever umbilicals system at the Zohr offshore gas field in the Egyptian part of the Mediterranean Sea.
Aker Solutions Wins Order for Umbilicals at Egypt’s Zohr Offshore Gas Field

The agreement with Petrobel in Egypt is worth more than NOK 1 billion and will be booked in the second quarter. It stipulates the delivery of 180 kilometers of steel tube umbilicals that will connect the Zohr subsea development to an offshore control platform. Petrobel, a joint venture between The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and Eni, is responsible for the development and operations at Zohr.

"Aker Solutions is building on its previous experience offshore Egypt to now deliver its largest-ever umbilicals project," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. "We are very pleased to support Petrobel and Egypt on this important development."

The work will be led by Aker Solutions’ subsea division in Oslo and manufacturing will start immediately at the umbilicals plant in Moss, Norway.

The company has invested substantially in the Moss facility over the past years. The plant has more than 20 years of experience in making the most advanced and complex umbilical systems, which are used to transport data, power and liquids between oil and gas installations on the seafloor and facilities onshore or on platforms.

The umbilicals system will be delivered by mid-April 2017.

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Advertisement
curr
Exchange Rates - NOK
Currency2016-08-252016-08-19+- %
1 USD8.217098.215430.02 %
1 EUR9.27719.3048-0.3 %
1 GBP10.841510.75240.82 %
100 DKK124.624125.036-0.33 %
100 SEK97.698998.0113-0.32 %
1 CNY1.234541.23502-0.04 %
1 JPY0.081770.08196-0.23 %
1 TRY2.792712.79743-0.17 %
1 INR0.122560.122290.22 %
1 BRL2.551112.53820.51 %
1 RUB0.12670.12818-1.17 %



most
Most Popular
Read
Commented
Shared
Advertisement
commentary
Commentaries
Advertisement