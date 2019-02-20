NorwayCulture Test Your knowledge on Norway February 20, 2019 Photo : SkiStar. How much do you know about Norway? Test your knowledge by answering this 10-question quiz. Test your knowledge on Norway How much do you know about Norway? Test your knowledge by answering this 10-question quiz. What is the name of the longest fjord in Norway? Sognefjorden Lysefjorden Tyrifjorden When did the Sami People in Norway get their own parliament? 1938 1967 1989 Which country did Norway make a union with in 1814? Denmark Sweden Germany What is the population of Norway? 5.2 7.1 9.2 Who are the leaders of Norway? King Harald V and Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg King Olav III and Prime Minister Aksel Sandemose King Olav III and Prime Minister Siv Jensen King Harald V and Prime Minister Erna Solberg This image represents which mathematical concept, discovered by Norwegian mathematician Marius Sophus Lie? Theory of relativity Theory of continuous symmetry Theory of centrist algebra In 1905, Norway became officially independent from which country? Denmark Sweden Germany Which Nobel Prize is awarded in Norway? Literature Politics Peace Chemistry Math Environment Norway is rated 1st and the United States is rated 13th in which 2018 international index? Environmental Index Economic Development Index Human Development Index What is the political system of Norway? Parlamentary democracy Socialist presidency Constitutional monarchy Ready to send Comments