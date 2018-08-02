Mission Impossible 6 Moves Norway’s Iconic Preikestolen to India

Tom Cruise’s new Mission Impossible movie disappoints Norwegians with its long waited Preikestolen (pulpit rock) scene.

In the final scene of Mission Impossible 6 – Fallout, Tom Cruise clings to rock face of the 600-meters Preikestolen in Western Norway.

When Cruise came to Norway for filming that part of the movie last autumn, it was a big news, and the tourist industry in the region was excited to see Norway’s biggest advertising in one of the world’s biggest movie series.

Tom Cruise and the stunt at the Preikestolen even received over six million NOK through the incentive scheme of the Norwegian Film Institute (NFI). The scheme is supposed to help increase the number of major international film and series productions in Norway to promote Norwegian culture, history and nature.

But now it turns out that Preikestolen is featured in the movie not as part of Norway, but as a random rocky hill in Kashmir, India. Namely neither Preikestolen nor Norway is named in the movie.

However, Visit Norway’s Stavanger director Elisabeth Saupstad is still optimistic about the movie’s potential to promote Norway as a tourism destination. Talking to Dagbladet, she says people can quickly find out where the scene was filmed, regardless of how it is presented in the movie.

– The pulpit rock- Preikestolen is almost as iconic as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, so I think it will not be a problem, says she.

The nerve-wracking cliff scene in Mission: Impossible – Fallout takes place on Preikestolen (the Pulpit Rock) in Fjord Norway, and is praised as the highlight of the movie. Fjord Norway, the official tourist board for Western Norway has even produced this promo referring to the movie and hoping more attention for Norway.