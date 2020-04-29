News Norwegian Folk Music Facebook Twitter sample–skin-wave-simplesample–skin-wave-simplesample–skin-wave-simple Comments Facebook Twitter RELATED ARTICLES News Norway Pledged NOK 500 Million for Education Fund during the New York Superstar Show Prime Minister Erna Solberg shared the stage with superstars like Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys and Queen in New York on... Read more News Thousands Infected with Bacteria from Drinking Water in West Norway Thousands are sick and new bacteria types were found in drinking water in Askøy. In total, 41 have... Read more News Norway’s Eurovison Song Became Number One in Public Voting The Netherlands won the Eurovision Song Contest yesterday, but Norway was the most popular in public voting. After the... Read more News American TV Star Has Shoulder Operation in Norway for 62 USD and Praises Free Medical Service Former American TV star Rick Kirkham (60) is amazed the health care system in Norway. Read more News Norway Joins Ban on Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft Norwegian Air Shuttle announced yesterday that it will temporarily suspend Boeing 737 MAX flights, following recommendations by European aviation authorities. Read more News Majority of Young People Think It’s Not Important to Live in a Democracy Majority of young people in Europe and the world no longer think it's essential to live in a democracy, writes VG. It reminds of... Read more - Advertisment - Advertisement Must Read Norway Builds The World’s Biggest Floating Offshore Wind Farm The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approved the development plan for the offshore wind project Hywind Tampen in the North... Norway Reopens Schools As Part of Softened Corona Measures Strict Corona Measures in Norway Have Stopped Infection Rate Growth Norway Becomes The First Country To Test Experimental Treatment Methods for Corona Comments