Norwegian Folk Music

Norway Pledged NOK 500 Million for Education Fund during the New York Superstar Show

Prime Minister Erna Solberg shared the stage with superstars like Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys and Queen in New York on...
Thousands Infected with Bacteria from Drinking Water in West Norway

Thousands are sick and new bacteria types were found in drinking water in Askøy. In total, 41 have...
Norway’s Eurovison Song Became Number One in Public Voting

The Netherlands won the Eurovision Song Contest yesterday, but Norway was the most popular in public voting. After the...
American TV Star Has Shoulder Operation in Norway for 62 USD and Praises Free Medical Service

Former American TV star Rick Kirkham (60) is amazed the health care system in Norway.
Norway Joins Ban on Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

Norwegian Air Shuttle announced yesterday that it will temporarily suspend Boeing 737 MAX flights, following recommendations by European aviation authorities.
Majority of Young People Think It’s Not Important to Live in a Democracy

Majority of young people in Europe and the world no longer think it's essential to live in a democracy, writes VG. It reminds of...
